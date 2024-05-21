Netizens Applaud Salman Khan's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Wheel-Chair Bound Cinematographer -Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, last seen in Tiger 3, voted on Monday at Mount Mary School. The actor arrived at the polling station dressed in his signature style to contribute to the democratic process. However, this time, the actor won the hearts of netizens with a kind gesture towards renowned cinematographer Nadeem Khan and not just his looks.

The superstar arrived in style to exercise his franchise at a Mumbai polling booth during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Khan was photographed at a polling station at Mount Mery Convent School in Bandra West, Mumbai, wearing his characteristic plain t-shirt and denim. The actor was surrounded with security personnel when he stopped and greeted ailing cinematographer Nadeem Khan.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Salman can be seen stopping to meet Nadeem Khan. The actor kisses his forehead as he stopped to interact with him. He also briefly spoke with a wheelchair-bound woman before posing for the cameras stationed at the event.

The videos have since then gone viral with social media users hailing the actor for his heartwarming gesture towards old people. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Man with golden heart." Another social media user commented: "How sweet and attentive to the elderly and special ppl #SalmanKhan."

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, cast their votes. Photographers captured photos of the couple at a polling booth in Mumbai. Encouraging people to leave their homes and vote, Salman had published a post on X. Salman informed everyone that he would be voting on May 20 and expected everyone else to do the same for their nation.

Talking about the elections, Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, making it the second-largest state in parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven rounds from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled on June 4. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has a number of upcoming films, including AR Murugadoss's Sikandar and Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs. Pathaan.