ETV Bharat / entertainment

Netizens Applaud Salman Khan's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Wheel-Chair Bound Cinematographer -Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Actor Salman Khan flaunts inked finger.
Actor Salman Khan flaunts inked finger. (ANI image)

Salman Khan cast his vote at a Mumbai polling booth during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Salman's sweet gesture towards renowned cinematographer Nadeem Khan and interaction with a wheelchair-bound woman garnered praise from netizens as he was spotted at a polling station.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, last seen in Tiger 3, voted on Monday at Mount Mary School. The actor arrived at the polling station dressed in his signature style to contribute to the democratic process. However, this time, the actor won the hearts of netizens with a kind gesture towards renowned cinematographer Nadeem Khan and not just his looks.

The superstar arrived in style to exercise his franchise at a Mumbai polling booth during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Khan was photographed at a polling station at Mount Mery Convent School in Bandra West, Mumbai, wearing his characteristic plain t-shirt and denim. The actor was surrounded with security personnel when he stopped and greeted ailing cinematographer Nadeem Khan.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Salman can be seen stopping to meet Nadeem Khan. The actor kisses his forehead as he stopped to interact with him. He also briefly spoke with a wheelchair-bound woman before posing for the cameras stationed at the event.

The videos have since then gone viral with social media users hailing the actor for his heartwarming gesture towards old people. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Man with golden heart." Another social media user commented: "How sweet and attentive to the elderly and special ppl #SalmanKhan."

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, cast their votes. Photographers captured photos of the couple at a polling booth in Mumbai. Encouraging people to leave their homes and vote, Salman had published a post on X. Salman informed everyone that he would be voting on May 20 and expected everyone else to do the same for their nation.

Talking about the elections, Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, making it the second-largest state in parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven rounds from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled on June 4. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has a number of upcoming films, including AR Murugadoss's Sikandar and Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs. Pathaan.

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Salman Khan Cast His Vote Amid Tight Security - Watch
  2. Salman Khan Firing Case Accused Dies by Suicide in Police Custody
  3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Loves' All His Actors but Salman Khan Is Only One Who 'Cares' for Him
Last Updated :23 hours ago

TAGGED:

SALMAN GREETS NADEEM KHANBOLLYWOOD NEWSSALMAN SWEET GESTURE WINS INTERNET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.