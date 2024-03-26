Virat Kohli's Video Call to Anushka Sharma and Kids after RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Melts Internet

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli delighted many hearts after a recent IPL match by making a video call to his family. He connected with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and their children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, after scoring an impressive 77 runs off 49 deliveries for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the heartwarming video, Kohli could be seen blowing kisses to his family and gesturing that he needed to return to his team. However, he didn't end the call quickly; instead, he continued chatting with them for another minute, showing how important family is to him even after a big win.

Commentators also noticed Kohli's joyous interaction with his family, with one remarking, "The responsibilities never end, and if you have played a knock like this, then talking to family is all the more special." Kohli was seen laughing, making funny faces, and presumably interacting with his newborn son Akaay.

Fans couldn't help but express their happiness at witnessing Kohli's family-oriented side, with one fan calling him a "gem" and another expressing a desire to watch him all day long.

The couple welcomed their son Akaay on February 15, 2024, but they have chosen to keep their children away from the public eye, opting not to reveal their faces to the world.

In other news, Anushka Sharma, after a month-long hiatus on social media, returned to wish her fans and followers a happy Holi. She had previously announced her son Akaay's birth and had been inactive since then. On the professional front, Anushka recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Chakada Xpress, produced under her banner Clean Slate Filmz, which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma. She had announced her decision to step away from Clean Slate Filmz in March 2022 to focus on her acting career.