Uncertainty Looms Large over Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress amid Clean Slate, Netflix Split: Reports

Hyderabad: Clean Slate Filmz, founded by Karnesh Ssharma and Anushka Sharma in 2013, has earned acclaim for backing groundbreaking content. Teaming up with Netflix India, they delivered hits like Bulbbul and Qala. Their web series, Kohrra, also enjoyed success. However, with Anushka's departure from Clean Slate Films in 2022, Karnesh now heads the studio solo, and the recent split from Netflix marks a significant shift for them.

Though the exact reasons for the split remain vague, reports hint at creative differences and financial constraints as possible causes. Consequently, completed projects like Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Afghaani Snow, featuring Vijay Varma and Triptii Dimri, face uncertain release prospects.

Despite wrapping up production, the fate of these films hangs in the balance. There are talks of Clean Slate Filmz repurchasing the rights from Netflix to explore other distribution avenues.

Netflix recently unveiled a diverse lineup of Indian content, but the absence of Chakda Xpress and Afghaani Snow from the roster raised eyebrows. Concerns heightened with broken links to placeholder cards for Anushka Sharma's film and reports of halted post-production for Afghaani Snow.

Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix' reported differences echoes past incidents when the OTT giant withdrew post-production support for Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas and Abbas Mustan's Penthouse. While Bob Biswas found a home on Zee5 eventually, Penthouse remains in limbo.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to the screens after 2018's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The team wrapped up filming last May. Notably, it will be Anushka's first release following the birth of her daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay on February 15, 2024, with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.