Virat and Vamika day out; photo of duo at London restaurant goes viral

Hyderabad: Team India star cricketer Virat Kohli and famous actress Anushka Sharma have again become proud parents to a baby boy. Currently, they are in London. Kohli recently took his daughter Vamika to a restaurant in London. The photo related to this went viral on social media. Soon after netizens started posting their comments the moment the picture went viral on social media.

In the photo, Kohli was seen sitting at a table while Vamika was eating. It may be recalled that Virat Kohli earlier revealed that he wanted to keep his children's lives private. He also asked the media not to take pictures of his daughter. Respecting Kohli's decision in this context, some fans posted an emoji on Vamika's face in the viral photo.

One netizen said, "Our little princess with her papa, Mah girl is growing fast." "Virat Kohli with Vamika. This has to be the picture of the day," another netizen. Fans of Kohli were excited about seeing the picture and they poured in warm wishes on them. It seems Anushka Sharma, too, joined the Virat fans bandwagon and expressed her happiness over the picture.

Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby boy on February 15 at a hospital in London. Kohli announced this on social media. He said that they named their son as 'Akaay'. Will Virat, who missed the entire England series for personal reasons, play in the upcoming IPL? Or not? There is uncertainty about that, too.

