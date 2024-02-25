Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Get 10 Million Likes on Instagram on 6 Posts

Indian batter Virat Kohli's latest Instagram post on February 15th, about the birth of his second child, Akaay, went viral and garnered a whopping 10 million likes.

New Delhi: Indian cricket team's star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently became parents for the second time on February 15. Within 10 days of his son Akaay's birth, Kohli has become the first Indian to receive over 10 million likes on six posts on Instagram.

It is to be noted that no Indian has been able to achieve this position before him. Former India captain Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram and has more than 266 million followers on the social media portal. On many occasions, fans have broken the security cordon and tried meeting him on the field.

Time and again, Virat Kohli, who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, has shown respect towards the love he has received from his fans. Fans went crazy and could not stop posting when Kohli took to Instagram and shared the news of his son's birth.

Fanpages started making the post viral and eventually the post received over 10 million likes. Meanwhile, Kohli has taken rest from the five-match series being played against England for the birth of his son. Next up, he will be seen playing for his fans in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohli has been part of the ICC ODI World Cup winning Indian team in 2011. He has been a star performer for the country and has led India to several memorable wins.

