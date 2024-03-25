Hyderabad: Actor Anushka Sharma extended Holi wishes in her first post after announcing son Akaay's birth last month. The actor took to social media to wish her fans and followers greetings on the festival of colours. The mommy of two has remained inactive on social media for ever a month has returned to the virtual world on Holi 2024.

Anushka Sharma Extends Holi Wishes in Her First Post after Welcoming Son Akaay with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their son, Akaay' on February 15 this year. Five days later, the couple announced Akaay's birth via a collab post. Being a dotting mom to her newborn, Anushka has been inactive on social media since then. On Holi 2024, the actor however made her presence felt on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka dropped Holi wishes and shared graphical post bursting with colours. "Happy Holi" reads text on her post. Anushka,

On the work front, Anushka wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Chakada Xpress last December. The film is bankrolled by production banner Clean Slate Filmz, for which she was the co-founder with her brother Karnesh Sharma. In March 2022, Anushka announced that she is stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career.

Chakda Xpress, which will mark Anushka's return to screens after 2018 released Zero, is however hanging in balance. The sports drama based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami was announced as a digital venture in association with Netflix. In February, the OTT giant revealed its slate for 2024 which includes 8 films and 14 series. Netflix's slate for 2024, however, did not include Chakda Xpress in its upcoming releases. The makers are yet to respond to buzz around split with Netflix and Chakada Xpress release plan.