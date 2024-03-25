Anushka Sharma Extends Holi Wishes in Her First Post after Welcoming Son Akaay with Virat Kohli

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

Anushka Sharma Extends Holi Wishes in Her First Post after Welcoming Son Akaay with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma takes some time out from mommy duties to wish her fans and followers on Holi 2024. The actor shares festive greetings on social media while she continues to maintain low profile on virtual world. Anushka's Holi 2024 post is her first after she announced son Akaay's birth last month.

Hyderabad: Actor Anushka Sharma extended Holi wishes in her first post after announcing son Akaay's birth last month. The actor took to social media to wish her fans and followers greetings on the festival of colours. The mommy of two has remained inactive on social media for ever a month has returned to the virtual world on Holi 2024.

Anushka Sharma Extends Holi Wishes in Her First Post after Welcoming Son Akaay with Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma Extends Holi Wishes in Her First Post after Welcoming Son Akaay with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their son, Akaay' on February 15 this year. Five days later, the couple announced Akaay's birth via a collab post. Being a dotting mom to her newborn, Anushka has been inactive on social media since then. On Holi 2024, the actor however made her presence felt on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka dropped Holi wishes and shared graphical post bursting with colours. "Happy Holi" reads text on her post. Anushka,

On the work front, Anushka wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Chakada Xpress last December. The film is bankrolled by production banner Clean Slate Filmz, for which she was the co-founder with her brother Karnesh Sharma. In March 2022, Anushka announced that she is stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career.

Chakda Xpress, which will mark Anushka's return to screens after 2018 released Zero, is however hanging in balance. The sports drama based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami was announced as a digital venture in association with Netflix. In February, the OTT giant revealed its slate for 2024 which includes 8 films and 14 series. Netflix's slate for 2024, however, did not include Chakda Xpress in its upcoming releases. The makers are yet to respond to buzz around split with Netflix and Chakada Xpress release plan.

Read More

  1. Uncertainty Looms Large over Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress amid Clean Slate, Netflix Split: Reports
  2. Virat Kohli Spotted for the First Time in London after Welcoming Son Akaay with Anushka Sharma
  3. What Does 'Akaay' Mean? Know the Origin of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Newborn
Last Updated :Mar 25, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.