Virat Kohli on 2-month Break Abroad with Anushka Sharma and Kids: 'We Were at a Place Where...'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Virat Kohli opens up on his 2-month break abroad with wife Anushka Sharma during the birth of their son, Akaay. The cricketer spills on the time they spent away from the limelight and says the period of anonymity abroad was a surreal experience.

Hyderabad: Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay abroad. The power couple seemingly enjoyed period of anonymity according to what Virat said during IPL 2024. Reflecting on his recent break during the birth of his son, Virat shared insights into his time away from the limelight alongside Anushka.

Virat expressed gratitude for the anonymity they enjoyed, stating, "We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months." During the post-match presentation ceremony, the cricketer added that the 2-month break provided them with a surreal experience of familial bliss, especially with their older child, Vamika.

In an interview with Harsha Bhogle, Virat elaborated on the significance of family bonding during his hiatus. "Of course, having two kids, things become totally different from a family perspective. So just the ability to be together, the connections that you make with your older child, it’s amazing. I mean, I couldn’t have been more grateful to God for the opportunity that I got to spend time with my family (sic)." Virat said.

Despite the hiatus, Virat's return to cricket was impressive as he delivered a stellar performance in the IPL, smashing 77 runs from 49 balls. His innings, marked by eleven fours and two sixes, led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a victory over Punjab Kings. This feat underscored his unwavering commitment to the sport, despite the temporary detour for family matters.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma broke her month-long social media silence to extend Holi wishes to her fans. On the professional front, Anushka has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film, Chakada Xpress. The film is yet to get release date.

