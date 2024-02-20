What Does 'Akaay' Mean? Know the Origin of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Newborn

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

What Does 'Akaay' Mean? Know the Origin of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Newborn Son

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma announced Tuesday that have been blessed with a baby boy - Akaay on February 15. Know the meaning of the baby's unique name.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed Tuesday that they had been blessed with a son, named Akaay. The boy's birthdate was disclosed by Anushka and Kohli as February 15

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," the couple posted online.

The unusual and extraordinary name Akaay has generated a lot of curiosity since its announcement. The word "akaay" originates from the Hindi word "kaya," meaning "body." "Akaay" refers to a person who transcends their bodily form. The word "Akaay" has Turkish origins and means "shining moon."

After the announcement of Kohli's newborn's name, there is a surge among netizens to know the meaning of the name 'Akaay'. Many have been searching for the meaning of the name because it is unfamiliar.

The gender-neutral meaning of the Turkish term "Akaay" is "From the Moon's Shine." Akaay means "without a form" or "one with more than just a physical body" in Sanskrit. 'Guidance' is what the Filipino word "akaay" signifies. The Indian batter already has a three-year-old daughter named Vamika which in Sanskrit, means Goddess Durga.

Meanwhile, the batter missed the ongoing test series against England citing personal issues.

