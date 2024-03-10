Varun Dhawan Teases Alia Bhatt as Badrinath Ki Dulhania Completes 7 Years; Latter Reacts

Hyderabad: The romantic drama film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, clocked seven years of its release on Sunday. To commemorate the event, Dharma Productions posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "A tale of two lovers who triumph over numerous obstacles together & became each other's 'humsafar'!"

Sharing the video on his Story section, actor Varun on his social media handle wrote: "7 years ago, @shashankkhaitan and @aliabhatt had a terrific time working with me. I also enjoyed their company. Badrinath Ki Dulhania." Alia responded to the Bhediya actor's story by writing, "Humble as ever VD," followed by several laughing emoticons.

The film was helmed by Shashank Khaitan, while Karan Johar produced it. It also starred Sahil Vaid in a key role, which earned him a massive response from audiences. The film, released in 2017, was Alia and Varun's third collaboration following Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The film focused on Badri played by Varun Dhawan and Vaidehi portrayed by Alia Bhatt. In the film, Badri wants to marry Vaidehi, but she prefers to pursue her ambition of becoming an air hostess. The film was a hit, appreciated and applauded by both critics and audiences.

Going forward, Varun will next be seen in the action thriller film Baby John, which is slated to release on May 31, 2024. Aside from that, he has a web series Citadel and a romantic drama film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor on his slate. Alia, on the other hand, will next appear in filmmaker Vasan Bala's Jigra and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.