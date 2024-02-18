'We are Pregnant': Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Expecting First Child Together

Hyderabad: Actor Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood. The actor took to social media on Sunday to announce the good news and share it with his followers and fans. He shared an endearing picture on Instagram announcing the pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a post announcing the significant milestone in his personal life. In his announcement, Varun wrote, "We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love ❤️ #myfamilymystrength." He shared the news with a monochrome picture taken at home, where he is seen kissing Natasha's belly while on one knee, with Varun's pet Joey sitting on a chair beside them.

Soon after Varun shared the post, celebrities started pouring love on the expecting parents. Karan Johar, who launched Varun with Student Of the Year, wrote, "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to the best feeling in the world🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗." Arjun Kapoor called the expecting parents "Daddy & Mommy number 1 ❤," alluding to Varun's father David Dhawan's several superhit films with "No 1" title. Meanwhile, Neha welcomed the couple to the parenthood.

Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021, after dating for several years. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Varun and Natasha have known each other since sixth grade. However, Varun faced rejection from Natasha four times before she finally reciprocated the his feelings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in the action film Baby John, tentatively titled VD 18. He is also gearing up for the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The series, created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, will be launched exclusively on Prime Video. Originally, Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra was seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.