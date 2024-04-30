T20 World Cup 2024: Dulquer Salmaan Congrats Sanju, Yuzvendra's Wife Cheers after Squad Announcement

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC World T20 to be played in the United States and the Caribbean. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson in the 15-member squad led by aggressive batter Rohit Sharma.

Yuzvendra's wife Dhanashree Verma welcomed his inclusion in the squad and cheered for the spinner while Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan was thrilled with the inclusion of the Kerala and Rajasthan Royals stumper Samson.

Taking to social media, Dhanashree shared a picture of the Indian squad on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Come on @yuzi_chahal23 He is back (followed by a red heart emoji)."

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, shared a picture of Sanju Samson on his IG Story to congratulate the wicket-keeper. He wrote, "Congrats @imsanjusamson." The actor also added "#TEAMINDIA" to further lend his support to the entire team.

The BCCI has unveiled the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, with Rohit Sharma in the lead. As anticipated, the top-order batting lineup features a familiar trio including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, alongside their captain. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh have been placed on the reserve bench, with fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

India finds itself in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA. The team's journey commences on June 5 with a match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, followed by a highly anticipated clash with Pakistan, one of the most thrilling matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup.