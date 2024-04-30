T20 World Cup 2024: Jofra Archer Returns as England Announce 15-member Squad

London (England): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 15-member team for the T20 World Cup 2024 starting on June 2 and Jos Buttler will lead the side.

Pacer Jofra Archer is selected in the squad making a much-awaited return to the international fold after being away from the action for a long time due to injuries. The 29-year-old has been away from the game since 2021 due to an issue with the right elbow and has undergone a couple of operations for it. Afterwards, a back injury ruled him out of action for most of 2022.

England will be hoping that the right-handed pacer stays fit for the T20I series against Pakistan and then performs in the World Cup which is to be held in the United States and the West Indies.

The team also includes Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks who have played some impressive knocks in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The only uncapped player on the roster is left-arm-spinning all-rounder Tom Hartley.

Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will make the top order. The English side also has all-rounders like Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone in their roster while Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan comprise the pace attack.

Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.