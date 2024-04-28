Mammootty's Uber-cool Look Sets Social Media Abuzz, Dulquer Salmaan Joins the Fanfare; Here's How

Hyderabad: Mammootty, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Turbo, treated his fans with a stunning picture on social media. The actor shared a cool picture that has left fans drooling. Mammootty's actor son, Dulquer Salmaan, is also enamored with his superstar father's latest picture, just like the fans of the actor.

Taking to his Instagram account, where he enjoys a following of over 4 million, Mammootty shared a picture on Sunday. In the image, the 72-year-old actor is seen donning a white fitted t-shirt paired with denim. The superstar accessorised his look with a black fedora hat and matching shades.

Mammootty shared the picture on social media with just a one-word caption that reads: "R A M B L E R." Within an hour of posting, the picture garnered over 300,000 likes on Instagram as fans loved his latest cool look. Just like fans, Dulquer too expressed his admiration for his father and shared Mammootty's picture on his Instagram Stories accompanied by several heart-eyed emojis.

Having started 2024 with the success of Bramayugam, Mammootty continues to shine in the industry with nearly 50 years of experience, three National Awards, and numerous Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actor. While his line up of upcoming films reflects Mammootty's enduring relevance, the actor is also lauded for for redefining stardom and masculinity.

On a related note, Vidya Balan recently heaped praise on Mammootty for putting his might behind Kaathal: The Core. Mammootty not only starred but also produced the film that challenges societal norms and conveys message of LGBTQ+ acceptance with utmost sensitivity.

Looking ahead, Mammootty has exciting projects in the pipeline. Turbo is set to hit screens on June 13, while the shooting for Bazooka wrapped up recently. Additionally, acclaimed filmmaker Amal Neerad is reportedly planning to collaborate with Mammootty for a new film, not a sequel to Big B, titled Bilal. This fresh project, is expected to commence filming in mid-2024.