SS Rajamouli and David Warner's Baahubali-Inspired Ad Leaves Fans in Splits - Watch Viral Video

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals Opener David Warner recently brought laughter to fans with his latest ad flick. The Australian cricketer was featured alongside the renowned Indian director SS Rajamouli in a commercial for Cred. Warner's persona in the ad was inspired by Rajamouli's famous movie, Baahubali, and his engaging performance led the video to go viral.

Warner's fondness for Indian cinema has always been evident through his social media activities. The video received high praise from fans and cricket personalities, highlighting Warner's popularity in India. Meanwhile, Cred is known for its innovative approach to ads featuring well-known personalities. Earlier, prominent figures like Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri, and Venkatesh Prasad have starred, generating significant buzz on social platforms.

The video showcases Rajamouli humorously asking Warner for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 tickets, prompting Warner to highlight Cred's benefits. A playful exchange follows, with Warner suggesting that Rajamouli cast him in a film to secure discounted tickets. This twist leads Rajamouli to anticipate a chaotic resolution, ultimately disrupting the initial plan.

The ad, praised by fans and cricket enthusiasts, has gained attention on social media. Cricket commentator Aakash Chopra took to his X handle and wrote, "Give this man an aadhar card."

Indian cricket enthusiasts are well-acquainted with Warner's involvement in Indian pop culture. His social media posts often showcase him dancing to popular playback songs, and he has a unique celebration inspired by the Telugu film, Pushpa.