SS Rajamouli and David Warner's Baahubali-Inspired Ad Leaves Fans in Splits - Watch Viral Video

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

SS Rajamouli and David Warner's Baahubali-Inspired Ad Leaves Fans in Splits - Watch Viral Video

Australian cricketer David Warner teamed up with Indian director SS Rajamouli for a Cred commercial inspired by the movie Baahubali. Warner's engaging performance in the ad, which went viral, showcased his love for Indian films and garnered praise from fans and cricket personalities alike.

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals Opener David Warner recently brought laughter to fans with his latest ad flick. The Australian cricketer was featured alongside the renowned Indian director SS Rajamouli in a commercial for Cred. Warner's persona in the ad was inspired by Rajamouli's famous movie, Baahubali, and his engaging performance led the video to go viral.

Warner's fondness for Indian cinema has always been evident through his social media activities. The video received high praise from fans and cricket personalities, highlighting Warner's popularity in India. Meanwhile, Cred is known for its innovative approach to ads featuring well-known personalities. Earlier, prominent figures like Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri, and Venkatesh Prasad have starred, generating significant buzz on social platforms.

The video showcases Rajamouli humorously asking Warner for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 tickets, prompting Warner to highlight Cred's benefits. A playful exchange follows, with Warner suggesting that Rajamouli cast him in a film to secure discounted tickets. This twist leads Rajamouli to anticipate a chaotic resolution, ultimately disrupting the initial plan.

The ad, praised by fans and cricket enthusiasts, has gained attention on social media. Cricket commentator Aakash Chopra took to his X handle and wrote, "Give this man an aadhar card."

Indian cricket enthusiasts are well-acquainted with Warner's involvement in Indian pop culture. His social media posts often showcase him dancing to popular playback songs, and he has a unique celebration inspired by the Telugu film, Pushpa.

READ MORE

  1. 'Take It with Humility': Prithviraj Sukumarn Reacts to SS Rajamouli's Applause for Malayalam Actors
  2. SS Rajamouli Spills on SSMB29; Says 'I Will Bring Mahesh Babu Here' during RRR Screening in Japan
  3. Alia Bhatt Shares SS Rajamouli's Advice on Script Choices: 'Even if the Film Doesn't Work...'

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.