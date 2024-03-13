Alia Bhatt Shares SS Rajamouli's Advice on Script Choices: 'Even if the Film Doesn't Work...'

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt, who's currently enjoying a successful phase in her career, recently shared some valuable advice given to her by her RRR director SS Rajamouli. Speaking to a business magazine, she mentioned how these words of wisdom have impacted her film choices and helped her to forge a bond with her audience.

Talking about her process of selecting scripts, Alia revealed that she tends to act on impulse and doesn't dwell on decisions too much. She recounted a conversation with Rajamouli where she asked for advice on selecting films. "Very early on in my career, my goal was to be the most loved person in the world, especially for the movies that I do and the characters I play," she said.

Sharing Rajamouli's insightful response, Alia said: "There is no formula, he said to do anything with love. Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience."

Alia's journey in Bollywood spans over a decade, during which she has gained immense popularity for her acting prowess. In addition to her acting roles, she ventured into production with her own banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, starting with the film Darlings. Up next for her is Jigra, a film she's headlining and co-producing with Karan Johar. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Rain in the lead. She's also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.