SS Rajamouli Lauds Rom-Com Premalu, Says 'Malayalam Film Industry Produces Better Actors'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who recently expressed not being a fan of the romantic-comedy genre, has shown admiration towards the Malayalam rom-com film Premalu. During an event in Hyderabad celebrating the success of Premalu, Rajamouli lauded the talents in the Malayalam film industry and shared that he surprisingly enjoyed director Girish AD's romantic comedy.

The Telugu version of Premalu was released on March 8 after Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya took over the dubbing rights. At the Malayalam blockbuster film's success event, Rajamouli commended the Telugu dialogues provided by writer Aditya, emphasising that the film is meant to be watched in theatres due to its comedic nature, which will further enhance the audience's viewing experience.

In his continued admiration for the actors in Premalu, Rajamouli confessed that it is with a mixture of 'jealousy and pain' that he acknowledges the acting skills prevalent in the Malayalam film industry. The RRR director highlighted the exceptional performances of the cast and crew in the film, also drawing comparisons between actor Mamitha Baiju and Sai Pallavi.

The Malayalam version of Premalu was released in February this year and received an outpour of love from the audience for the charming love story's delightful moments, particularly the adorable performances of Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju. Superstar Mahesh Babu also lauded the film in his social media post, stating that he can't recall the last time a movie made him laugh so much.