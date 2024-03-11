Oscars 2024: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR Roars Again at 96th Academy Awards; Deets Inside

Los Angeles: At 96th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s RRR was included in the montage that took place during the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The montage was part of a tribute to stunt coordinators, with Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling and stunt coordinator Emily Blunt paying tribute to the work of stunt coordinators across the globe.

One moment that caught the Internet’s attention was the montage that featured high-flying action pieces from Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

Actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt also brought the Barbenheimer rivalry to the stage while presenting a special tribute to stunt performers. The two co-stars were both nominated for supporting actor Oscars this year. Blunt for Oppenheimer, Gosling for Barbie and playfully roasted the rivalry between the two blockbusters.

Fans went crazy on social media after the glimpses of RRR were shown at the Oscars this year. A user on X(formerly Twitter) wrote, "And again, a sweet surprise for us… Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema."

"A few years ago, action sequences in South Indian films were considered funny and lame,we weren’t recognized. But now, with RRR a few clips from the film have been featured in a ‘best stunt AV clip’ at the Oscars. Rajamouli, you’ve come a very long way," a user wrote while praising RRR Director Rajamouli for the movie.

Last year RRR was at the forefront of the global awards season. It won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, Naatu Naatu won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles last year.