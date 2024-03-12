Alia Bhatt Fans Host Food Drive for Underprivileged Kids Ahead of Her Birthday, See Actor's Reaction

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Ahead of actor Alia Bhatt's birthday, fans of the actor organized a food drive and a special screening of Brahmastra for underprivileged children in Ranchi. Alia has now reacted to this move.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actors who has a massive fan following from around the globe. The actor's birthday falls on March 15 and ahead of her special day, a non-profit organisation teamed up with a fan page of Alia to organise a food drive for kids. Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared a video from the occasion, while also expressing her happiness.

Sharing an update on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Alia expressed her joy by reposting a video from the organization, adding, "This makes my day - year - life!" followed by several red heart emojis. Fans of the actor arranged a special screening of the film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in Ranchi for underprivileged children.

The video showcased fans handing out 3D glasses to the children for the cinematic experience. The excited kids cheered out loud and extended their birthday wishes to the actor as they cut a cake.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple has an adorable daughter named Raha. During a recent interview with a newswire, Alia opened up about their arrangement for parenting responsibilities. She noted that they are fortunate to have help when needed, ensuring that one of them is always present for their child at home despite their hectic schedules.

