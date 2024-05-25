Retired IAS Officer's Wife Murdered in Broad Daylight in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In a sensational murder case reported on polling day for the 6th and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 from Uttar Pradesh, the sexagenarian wife of retired IAS Devendra Dubey, was murdered inside her house after a robbery in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Saturday, an official said. The sensational murder of Mohani Dubey (69) took place in Sector 20 of Indira Nagar under Ghazipur police station in Lucknow.

An official said that on Saturday morning, former IAS Devendra Dubey had gone to play golf, when the unknown robbers barged into the house and committed the murder after robbery. When Dubey returned home after playing golf, he found the stuff inside the house scattered. He called out to call his wife but saw her lying dead outside the bathroom. When Dubey came to know about the incident, he informed the police after which the police led by Joint CP Crime Akash Kulhari reached the spot with a dog squad and started investigating the incident.

Reports said that marks of a noose have been found around the slain woman's neck. It is believed that the suspected robbers strangled the retired IAS officer's wife when she resisted the burglary inside her house leading to her tragic death. The actual circumstances around the murder were not immediately known.

It was also not clear as to how much worth of property has been stolen from the retired IAS officer's house. Further investigation into the case is going on.

Devendra Dubey has previously been the District Magistrate of Rae Bareli and Divisional Commissioner of Allahabad. Dubey is originally a resident of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Promoted from PCS, he was currently living in Indira Nagar with his wife.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of public servants and their families.