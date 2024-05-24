Illegal Immigrant from Bangladesh and His Associates Skinned, Chopped off MP Anar

Kolkata: Shocking details of gruesome murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar has emerged as the CBI zeroed in on Jihad Hawladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, residing in Mumbai. Hawladar is alleged to have played a key role in the murder which has kept police on tenterhooks.

According to sources privy to the investigation, killers unleashed all sorts of brutality from strangling, skinning to chopping Anar up at an apartment in the New Town area of Kolkata. Hawaldar who resided in Mumbai and was arrested, spilled beans on the high profile murder.

The CID sources said Hawaldar has confessed to his involvement in the murder and the subsequent brutality of the MP's body at the Newtown flat. Hawaldar disclosed that the under the orders of Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin, he along with four other Bangladeshi nationals, smothered and killed the MP before attempting to erase proof of murder.

Jihad reveals killing Anar in cold blood

During the cross examination, Jihad said he along with his assciates suffocated Anwarul with a pillow after rendering him semi-conscious with chloroform. Thereafter, they severed the Bangladesh MP's body using multiple meat cutting tools to ensure his death.

The killers waited for several hours after Anwarul Azim was strangled to death at his bedroom. They dragged Anar's body to kitchen where they sliced his body into multiple pieces using sharp meat-cutting tool. Gradually, his throat, hands, feet were cut into small pieces and stuffed in polythene bags.

Chemicals were also applied to prevent the smell from emanating from the body parts At last, the polythene bags containing the body parts were placed in the freezer. The CID officials leant that the murder plot was hatched by Jihad. They later threw the body parts wrapped in polythene into a canal in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

According to CID sources, a search operation will be conducted at the canal in the afternoon. The Awami League MP's friend owns a flat in Kolkata, and is probably in the US at present, police said.

Police also said that the flat in Kolkata's New Town area, where the Bangladesh MP was last seen entering, was rented out to his friend by its owner, an excise department employee.

Honey-trapped before murder

"Investigation indicated that the Bangladeshi parliamentarian fell into a honey trap laid by a woman who was also close to the victim's friend. It seems, Anar was lured into the New Town flat by the woman. We suspect he was murdered soon after he went to the flat," he said.

The CID is examining the CCTV footage which showed Anar entering the flat with a man and a woman, the officer said.

"It was a well-planned murder. A huge amount of money, around Rs 5 crore, was paid by an old friend of the MP to the contract killers to execute the crime. Further investigation is underway," he said.

"In the CCTV footage, the politician was seen entering the flat with the two persons. The duo was later seen coming out and again re-entering the flat the next day but the MP was not seen again," the officer told PTI.

Police said the duo was later seen coming out of the flat with a big trolley suitcase. Anar, who went missing in Kolkata on May 13, was found murdered and three people have been arrested, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday.

The state CID, which is investigating the case, has found blood stains inside the New Town flat and also recovered several plastic bags, which they believe were used to dump the body parts.

Circumstantial evidence indicates that the MP was first strangulated and then his body was cut into several pieces, police claimed.

"We suspect that after killing Anar, the murderers mutilated the body, segregated the flesh from the bones and mixed those with turmeric powder to delay decomposition," a police officer said.