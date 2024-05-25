ETV Bharat / state

Techie Stabs Wife to Death in Hyderabad; Attempts Suicide to Escape Murder Charge

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

In a horrific incident, a man stabbed his wife to death and made a vain bid to portray the murder as an accidental death. But, he spilled the beans to the police when his suicide drama failed.

In a gruesome incident, a techie brutally killed his wife with a knife after a heated argument over a petty issue.
Varakala Nagendra Bharadwaj and his wife Madhulota (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a techie brutally killed his wife with a knife after a heated argument over a petty issue. Then he cut the body into pieces and tried to portray the murder as an accidental death by leaking the gas. Later, he played a suicide attempt drama. The incident took place under Bachupally Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

According to the deceased's parents and relatives, Madhulatha (29) from Gotlagattu, Konkanimitla mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh got married to Varakala Nagendra Bharadwaj (31) from Putta Bazar in Darshi mandal of Prakasam district in 2020. Later, the couple blessed with a son Srijay (one and a half years old).

The couple, working as software employees, are staying at MSR Plaza (A Block-101) in Anurag Colony of Bachupalli. Bhardwaj used to torture his wife since marriage and he did not go to see his son until the year after his son's birth. The elders made the couple compromise and sent his wife on February 15 to his residence. On May 4, they reportedly fought and in a fit of rage, Bharadwaj stabbed his wife to death.

He tried to dismember the body but to no avail. He placed one cylinder in the room where she was murdered. He put another cylinder in the kitchen. He created a scene making it look like a gas leak. After that, he locked the house and went to his friend Srinivas's house in Chandanagar, along with his son. After telling him the matter, he stabbed himself in the chest with a knife. Immediately, his friend informed Dial 100. On receiving the information, the ambulance arrived and Bhardwaj was taken to a hospital with the help of the police

On the same day night, Madhulatha's body was taken for post-mortem. Based on a complaint, the accused was taken into custody by the police the next day. However, keeping the matter confidential by the police raises suspicions. When ETV Bharat contacted Bachupalli CI J Upender about the incident, he said that a case was registered against the accused under Section 302 and he was produced in the court on May 6 and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Read more: Husband Kills Wife Over Delay In Preparing Dinner In Telangana's Bachupally

Last Updated :22 hours ago

TAGGED:

GRUESOME MURDER IN HYDERABADTECHIE KILLS WIFE IN HYDERABADTECHIE STABS HIS WIFE TO DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.