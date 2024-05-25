Techie Stabs Wife to Death in Hyderabad; Attempts Suicide to Escape Murder Charge

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a techie brutally killed his wife with a knife after a heated argument over a petty issue. Then he cut the body into pieces and tried to portray the murder as an accidental death by leaking the gas. Later, he played a suicide attempt drama. The incident took place under Bachupally Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

According to the deceased's parents and relatives, Madhulatha (29) from Gotlagattu, Konkanimitla mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh got married to Varakala Nagendra Bharadwaj (31) from Putta Bazar in Darshi mandal of Prakasam district in 2020. Later, the couple blessed with a son Srijay (one and a half years old).

The couple, working as software employees, are staying at MSR Plaza (A Block-101) in Anurag Colony of Bachupalli. Bhardwaj used to torture his wife since marriage and he did not go to see his son until the year after his son's birth. The elders made the couple compromise and sent his wife on February 15 to his residence. On May 4, they reportedly fought and in a fit of rage, Bharadwaj stabbed his wife to death.

He tried to dismember the body but to no avail. He placed one cylinder in the room where she was murdered. He put another cylinder in the kitchen. He created a scene making it look like a gas leak. After that, he locked the house and went to his friend Srinivas's house in Chandanagar, along with his son. After telling him the matter, he stabbed himself in the chest with a knife. Immediately, his friend informed Dial 100. On receiving the information, the ambulance arrived and Bhardwaj was taken to a hospital with the help of the police

On the same day night, Madhulatha's body was taken for post-mortem. Based on a complaint, the accused was taken into custody by the police the next day. However, keeping the matter confidential by the police raises suspicions. When ETV Bharat contacted Bachupalli CI J Upender about the incident, he said that a case was registered against the accused under Section 302 and he was produced in the court on May 6 and he was remanded in judicial custody.

