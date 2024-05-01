Husband Kills Wife Over Delay in Preparing Dinner in Telangana's Bachupally

Hyderabad (Telangana): A construction labourer from Madhya Pradesh hit his wife with a brick on her head, killing her on the spot in Bachupally on Monday night.

Navin Dhurvey returned home from work and asked his wife Ravina Dhurvey (26) to cook food for him. When she told him that she was still cooking and would serve him food in a while, he got annoyed and started an argument. The fight escalated and in a fit of rage, Navin picked up a brick and hit Ravina with it on her head following which she died on the spot.

He then surrendered before police. As per Bachupally Sub-inspector G Ramesh, the couple from Maharashtra, migrated to Hyderabad on April 26 and started living in a labour camp at Pragathi Constructions in Bachupally. Police said the couple has three sons, who were staying with their grandparents in Maharashtra.

J Upender Rao, station house officer, Bachupally, said that a case of murder has been registered and probe is on.