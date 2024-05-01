Murder Accused Turned Saint Nabbed after 27 Years from Rishikesh

By PTI

Published : May 1, 2024, 7:39 AM IST

Murder Accused Turned Saint Nabbed after 27 Years from Rishikesh

The accused has been identified as Ramdas alias Tillu, who was absconding following the murder of a truck helper over a property dispute in 1997. In this regard, the team of the crime branch suspected that Ramdas was in Rishikesh and then nabbed him on Tuesday.

New Delhi: A 77-year-old saint was arrested for the murder of a man which he allegedly committed at least 27 years ago in Delhi's Okhla, police said on Tuesday.

A team of the crime branch had to work as volunteers in 'bhandara' for three days to identify and nab the accused, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said that the accused was identified as Ramdas alias Tillu. He was absconding in the murder of a truck helper over a property dispute in 1997.

The team had got a tip-off that Ramdas may be staying in Rishikesh and they nabbed him on Tuesday. Ramdas told the police that he went to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after committing the crime where he changed his identity and procured a fake identity card.

It was found that he converted himself into a saint frequently roaming at various religious locations, including Haridwar and Rishikesh, Goel said. The officer said the team conducted field recce in Rishikesh near his last location and voluntarily worked as 'bhandara' distributors in the temples near the location.

After continuously working as volunteers for three days, the team identified him and nabbed him from near Geeta Bhawan in Rishikesh, Goel said.

