UP Seer's Body Exhumed, Sent for Post-Mortem after Family Alleges Foul Play

Agra: The body of Yogi Chaitanya Nath, the head priest of Lal Nath Samadhi Math, was exhumed on Tuesday from his 'samadhi' (burial) by police for post-mortem, the police said.The body was exhumed nearly 11 days after his death when his family members alleged foul play in his death and submitted an application to the Additional Police Commissioner Keshav Chaudhary.

Nath, who had been serving the math for five years, died on May 10. His body lay in a room for two days and it was found when a foul smell started emanating.He was buried at the temple premises on Agra Cantt Station Road under Sadar police limits.Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Kumar said, "A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The matter is being investigated in detail, given claims of missing belongings and unauthorised use of the yogi's mobile and ATM card after his demise."

Nath's brother Munna Mishra alleged, "After my brother's suspicious death, other seers buried him in a 'samadhi'. Later, I came to know that his body was found in a pool of blood. His mobile phone, ATM card, and other belongings were missing.

It was found by the bank that money was withdrawn using the ATM card even after his death. I tracked the mobile location to Delhi and Pratapgarh."Mishra approached Agra police for justice and on the latter's orders, a team from Sadar police station was constituted to investigate the case. Nath's body was exhumed in the presence of ACPs, Hemant Kumar and Sayyad Areeb Ahmed.The seer was a disciple of 'Nath Sampradaya'.