Two Sisters Return Home 15 Months After Double Murder Case Registered in Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: After the testimony of two real sisters missing from Belghat police station area, the way has been cleared for the acquittal of the murder accused. Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have solved a sensational case about 15 months old after the two sisters eloped with their lovers.

The brother of the girls, on the basis of suspicion, had filed a case accusing a young man of double murder.

According to SP City Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, on January 3, 2023, both the girls had disappeared from home under suspicious circumstances. The brother of the missing sisters had filed a case against one Jayanath Maurya, a youth who used to visit the house, on the basis of suspicion.

SP City said that during the investigation of the case, it was found that both the sisters were alive. Investigation revealed that during their stay in Delhi, the girls had met young men from Uttarakhand and Haryana and later got married and started living in their in-laws' house, police said. These two sisters also have one daughter each.

Police said that with the help of surveillance, the location of one girl was found in Dramoli village of Chamoli in Uttarakhand where she was living with her family after getting married. The location of the second girl was found in Bhaini Thakran village of Bhawani Kheda in Bhiwani, Haryana where she had married Vijendra and settled down.

Police said that when the investigating officials informed the two sisters about the case of their “murder” being registered back home, both of them said that they had run away from home on their own will and later got married.

On the call of the investigator, both the sisters reached Belghat police station on Monday and recorded their statements.