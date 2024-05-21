Section 144 Imposed in Yamunotri Dham Foot Pilgrimage; Several Restrictions in Force

Uttarkashi: The district administration has issued restrictions on the movement of horses and mules in order to ensure smooth, safe and peaceful movement of devotees on the foot pilgrimage route in Yamunotri Dham.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Dr Meharban Singh Bisht has issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and fixed the maximum number horses and mules travelling between Janaki Chatti and Yamunotri as well as the time period of their movement.

It has been stated that a maximum of 800 horses and mules will be allowed to go from Janaki Chatti to Yamunotri and vice versa and that too their movement has to be between 1 am to 5 pm.

A joint report by Deputy District Magistrate, Barkot, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Barkot and Additional Chief Officer, District Panchayat, Uttarkashi stressed on the need for crowd management on the foot route so as to avoid any danger to life and property. Taking the report into consideration and the narrow stretch of the dham, some restrictions have been brought in place for ensuring a safe and smooth journey.

As per the order, after the number of horses and mules reaches 800, they will be sent from Janaki Chatti in the same ratio in which they return from Yamunotri. Around five hours have been fixed for the departure of each horse-mule, darshan of the devotee and their return. It has been clarified that no horse or mule will remain on the route for more than five hours under any circumstances.

In case the horses and mules are fewer than the permissible limit then they will be allowed to go on rotation basis. After the pilgrim reaches Yamunotri Dham, 60 minutes have been fixed for darshan and related activities. The temple committee has been asked to follow the above arrangement by deploying volunteers.

Leaving aside any unavoidable situation, the horse-mule operator will wait for 60 minutes and after obtaining permission from the district panchayat employee posted at the horse halt, will return without the passenger. Slips will be issued at prepaid counter where payments will be made. Passengers will be informed through loudspeaker. The booking for horses or mules will be done solely from the prepaid counter.

This apart, a maximum number of 300 dandis will be allowed to go from Janaki Chatti to Yamunotri and back. Their commuting time has been fixed to six hours between 4 am and 4 pm and they will be released in lots of 50. After one lot is released, the second lot will be allowed after an interval of one hour.

Dandi will be operated only from Birla Dharamshala and no other locations will be allowed. As per the order, the dandi operator too will wait for 60 minutes and will return without the passenger after obtaining permission from the district panchayat employee posted at the horse halt.

Also, a complete ban has been put on the movement of horses, mules and sticks beyond the horse halt in Yamunotri Dham under any circumstances. If any person violates this order, he/she will be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Former MLA Kedar Singh Rawat said a registration fee of Rs 800 is being taken from every horse owner but there is no adequate accommodation for the horses and mules nor proper arrangements for the labourers.

He has also raised questions regarding the eco tax introduced by the District Panchayat in Yamunotri. He said that a proper plan is needed for ulitising this fee on curbing pollution.