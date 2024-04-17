Karnal Youth Who Had Travelled to Germany via Donkey Route Goes Missing in Belarus, Probe On

Karnal (Haryana): Cases of youths being duped after moving abroad from Haryana via the donkey route is increasing day by day. In a latest news, a youth named Ashwini had apparently taken the "donkey" route to Germany, arriving first in Moscow and then in Belarus.



His family claimed they had not been in touch with him for the past month, and they had no idea where he was. Ashwani's wife, parents, and other family members arrived at the Mini Secretariat to meet the Superintendent of Police with a request to track him down.

“We were lured by an agent, who regularly travels to Belarus, and his family to send my son to Germany for a good life. Initially, Rs 4.5 lakh was given to the agent. He left India in October 2023 for Germany, but he reached Moscow. Another Rs 3 lakh was transferred to the account of the agent,” said Ashwini's mother Santosh.

The family members assume foul play in this case, assuming Ashwin to be dead or in a critical state. They showed a photo of Ashwin being held at gunpoint by the donkars, seeking immediate assistance from the government accusing the donkars of torturing his son.

Satonsh said, "The boys who were with Ashwini returned after some days, but our son has not returned yet. We have not talked to him in any way for a month."

Deputy Superintendent Police, Naib Singh said that the victim's family had reached the Superintendent of Police with their complaint. "Investigation is underway to trace his son and hand him over safely to his parents," he added.