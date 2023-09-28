Porbandar: In a heartening development, a youth was reunited by the Police with his family with the help of his Aadhaar card seven years after he went missing under mysterious circumstances in Bokhira area of Porbandar in Gujarat, officials said. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the SP Porbandar's office as Suresh Samatbhai Amar returned home after seven years.

Surensh's sister tied Rakhi to his brother after years and the young man hugged his mother and grandmother. The family members garlanded the police officers and distributed sweets. The youth's uncle Lakhmanbhai Amar said that his nephew returned home after seven years while expressing heartfelt thanks to the Udyognagar police staff including Porbandar SP, Bhagirath Singh Jadeja.

A police official said that Suresh was traced on the basis of his Aadhar card which reached the young man's house by post recently. The Udyognagar police traced the mobile number linked to the Aadhar card, to Ahmedabad. The mobile number later became a link to Suresh Amar. With the help of Ahmedabad Police, Udyognagar Police was successful in tracing Suresh and reuniting him with the family back in Porbandar.

Suresh had gone missing way back in the year 2017 prompting the family to file a report in Udyog Nagar police station alleging his kidnapping. In 2017, Suresh Samatbhai Amar, 16-year-old boy at the time living in Bokhira and studying in a private school in Porbandar in 11th Science, had fallen in love with a girl, police said.

According to the police, the couple had planned to leave Porbandar to Rajkot and from Rajkot to Rajasthan by train. However, the plan did not materialize as the girl ditched Suresh at the last minute, police said. Porbandar SP Bhagirath Singh Jadeja said that the young man worked in different hotels in Rajasthan for seven years and then came to Ahmedabad.