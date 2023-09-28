HIMACHAL MAN GOES MISSING IN KUWAIT KIN APPEALS TO CENTRAL GOVT TO CONTINUE SEARCH

Una (Himachal Pradesh): Relatives of a Himachal Pradesh's Una man, who went missing in Kuwait a few days ago, urged the Central government to initiate a search efforts to locate him. Rajkumar went to Kuwait in January 2023, with the desire to support his family. However, a few days ago, Rajkumar informed his wife on the phone about returning home.

Rajkumar also said that the air ticket for September 23 would be confirmed and asked his wife to book a train ticket from New Delhi to Himachal for him. Meanwhile, a few days before the flight, Rajkumar lost contact with his wife. Rajkumar's family has raised this issue by sending an e mail to Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the Embassy. At the same time, the family appealed to the Central government for the safe return of Rajkumar to his country.

Rajkumar's wife Rita Devi said, "My husband went to Kuwait for a job in January this year, but as per the promises made by the agent, he did not get the job in Kuwait. After that, he decided to return to India. He also asked me to book a train ticket from New Delhi to Himachal. However, after that, there is no information and whereabouts of him."

Rita Devi further said, "After booking the train ticket from New Delhi to Himachal, I sent it to him on WhatsApp, but till today he has not responded. I continuously called him, but the phone was switched off."