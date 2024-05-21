'Are All People in India Pakistani?': Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah, Says 'He Will Not Become Prime Minister'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah whether those Indians who supported AAP were "Pakistanis". Kejriwal's reaction came a day after Shah, during a rally in the national capital, said that "Rahul and Kejriwal's supporters are in Pakistan."

In a video statement, Kejriwal also claimed that Amit Shah was in Prime Minister race as PM Narendra Modi had "declared him as his successor".

"Amit Shah was in Delhi yesterday. I am being told that less than 500 people attended his rally. He used foul language against common people during his speech. He said that AAP supporters are Pakistanis. I want to ask him that 56 percent of Delhi electorate voted for us, are they also Pakistani. People in Punjab voted for us, are they Pakistani too? We got 14% votes in Gujarat. Are Gujaratis also Pakistani...Are all people in India Pakistanis? What are you saying?" Kejriwal said.

He said Shah's "display of arrogance" was because the Prime Minister had "chosen him as his successor". "You are yet to become PM and you are already displaying arrogance. For your information, you will not become prime minister because on June 4, people won't support BJP government. BJP jaa rahe hai (BJP is going away). So lower your arrogance and don't abuse the public," he said.

Kejriwal also reacted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi's remarks in Delhi a day earlier. "Yogi ji, why are you abusing us. Your real enemies are in your own party. PM Modi and Amit Shah has made a plan to remove you as CM. Why don't you deal with them first," the Delhi CM said. "On June 4, INDIA bloc will win. If you want to save the country, then help INDIA bloc win," Kejriwal said at the end of the video.

Kejriwal said he was confident that INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats in the ongoing elections and form the government on June 4. Earlier on May 16, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that Amit Shah will become prime minister next year. "PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. PM Modi has decided to make Amit Shah his successor and to make him PM on September 17, 2025...PM Modi has not yet said that he will not retire after 75 years, PM Modi has made this rule and I have full hope that he will follow this rule," he said during a joint INDIA press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He also claimed that Modi and Shah are "plotting" a 'one nation-one leader' mission under which the Opposition leaders will be jailed while the political careers of BJP leaders will be ended. The BJP has refuted Kejriwal’s claims.

On Monday, Shah had urged voters in Delhi to press the EVM button for the BJP's lotus symbol with such "aggression" that Arvind Kejriwal remembers that he has to go back to Tihar jail. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who was arrested in a case related to the alleged excise scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Seeking votes for his party's candidate in the South Delhi constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Shah cited the alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi chief minister's residence and sought to know whether Kejriwal could ensure the safety of women in Delhi. He said that every vote cast in favour of Bidhuri would make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third term and ensure a united and strong India.

"Kejriwal and Rahul have no support in India, their supporters are in Pakistan," Shah claimed, adding that Rahul Gandhi has talked about bringing back Article 370, scrapping the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and lifting the ban on instant triple talaq.

Further slamming Kejriwal, Shah said he has not seen any leader who has taken more "U-turns" than the AAP national convener. Describing Kejriwal as "shameless", Shah said, "He is the only leader who has remained chief minister even after going to jail. After the BJP wins the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the 'Fevicol' with which Kejriwal is sticking to the chair of the chief minister will come unstuck."

Shah alleged that the Rohingya infiltrators are the vote bank of the INDIA bloc. He asked the people to just think about who will be the prime minister face of the INDIA bloc if it wins the polls, saying leaders of the alliance claimed it could be turn-wise.