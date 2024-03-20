'Take It with Humility': Prithviraj Sukumarn Reacts to SS Rajamouli's Applause for Malayalam Actors

Hyderabad: Recently, director SS Rajamouli showered praise on the Malayalam film industry and its actors after watching the movie Premalu, which was dubbed into Telugu and distributed in Telangana by his son SS Karthikeya. Prithviraj Sukumaran has now responded to Rajamouli's comments.

In an interview before the release of his upcoming film The Goat Life, Prithviraj expressed his gratitude for Rajamouli's kind words. However, he believes that exceptional actors can be found in every film industry.

"I take this compliment from the legend with all humility. But I also think that there are great actors everywhere in the film industry. Maybe at the moment, Malayalam actors are lucky to have great content available to us to show our craft and skills more regularly and consistently. Great films are being made in Malayalam and I'm very happy," Prithviraj told the wedloid.

He also highlighted the talent of his co-star, Jean-Louis, emphasising that talented actors exist not only in India but also globally, citing Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis as an example. Prithviraj shared an anecdote about casting Jean-Louis for their film, emphasising the effort it took to find the right actor.

In The Goat Life, helmed by Blessy, Prithviraj portrays Najeeb Muhammad, a Malayali migrant worker who was coerced into becoming a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. Prithviraj lost 31 kg to look the part. The film features Amala Paul and Vineeth Sreenivasan in significant roles.

Based on the bestselling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham, translated into 12 languages, including foreign ones, the movie has been in development for 16 years since its inception and 10 years in making is finally set to release on March 28.

Additionally, Prithviraj will appear in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha, slated for release on April 10. He is also part of Sarzameen, marking the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, alongside Kajol. Prithviraj's upcoming projects also include Salaar 2, co-starring Prabhas.