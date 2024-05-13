ETV Bharat / entertainment

Soni Razdan Says She Felt More like Alia Bhatt's Manager Than Her Mother; Know Why

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Soni Razdan Says She Felt More like Alia Bhatt's Manager Than Her Mother; Know Why
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan, in a heart-to-heart conversation, opened up about the joys and challenges of juggling work and motherhood.(Photo: ANI)

Alia Bhatt reflects on her past experiences, including feeling guilty about not being a good enough daughter during her 20s. Her mother Soni Razdan shared her side, reminiscing about feeling more like Alia's manager than her mom during Alia's busy days.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan, in a heart-to-heart conversation, opened up about the joys and challenges of juggling work and motherhood.

Alia, now embracing her role as Raha's mom, shared her hopes and dreams for her daughter, determined to provide a different upbringing from her own, starting with not letting Raha leave home too soon like she did at the age of 23.

Speaking with a magazine, Alia recalled the emotional turmoil she faced during her pregnancy while filming Heart of Stone in London. She confessed to feeling guilty, wondering if she was neglecting her duties as a daughter. Her mother Soni empathised, acknowledging the occasional anxiety Alia grapples with despite her commitment to mental well-being.

Alia stated that she was barely 23 when she moved out of her home, leading to hectic shooting schedules and constant travel. This period, she admitted, was a pivotal moment in her life and her relationship with Soni. Alia admitted to regretting leaving home so early and professed to ensure Raha didn't follow in her footsteps.

Soni, too, shared her perspective on their past, revealing that she often felt more like Alia's manager than her mother. She remembered the days when their morning interactions were limited to a brief five-minute tea break. Despite this, Soni expressed her happiness with their current relationship, understanding Alia's need for privacy and supporting her journey as a parent.

READ MORE

  1. Alia Wraps Mother's Day with 'Precious Ones'; Vignesh Shares Video of Nayanthara with Their Twins
  2. Watch: Alia Bhatt Surpasses Kendall, Kim K to Become 'MOST VISIBLE ATTENDEE' at Met Gala 2024
  3. Sabyasachi Mukherjee Makes History as First Indian Designer to Grace Met Gala 2024

TAGGED:

ALIA BHATTSONI RAZDANBOLLYWOOD NEWSALIA BHATT SONI RAZDAN CONVERSATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.