Soni Razdan Says She Felt More like Alia Bhatt's Manager Than Her Mother; Know Why

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan, in a heart-to-heart conversation, opened up about the joys and challenges of juggling work and motherhood.

Alia, now embracing her role as Raha's mom, shared her hopes and dreams for her daughter, determined to provide a different upbringing from her own, starting with not letting Raha leave home too soon like she did at the age of 23.

Speaking with a magazine, Alia recalled the emotional turmoil she faced during her pregnancy while filming Heart of Stone in London. She confessed to feeling guilty, wondering if she was neglecting her duties as a daughter. Her mother Soni empathised, acknowledging the occasional anxiety Alia grapples with despite her commitment to mental well-being.

Alia stated that she was barely 23 when she moved out of her home, leading to hectic shooting schedules and constant travel. This period, she admitted, was a pivotal moment in her life and her relationship with Soni. Alia admitted to regretting leaving home so early and professed to ensure Raha didn't follow in her footsteps.

Soni, too, shared her perspective on their past, revealing that she often felt more like Alia's manager than her mother. She remembered the days when their morning interactions were limited to a brief five-minute tea break. Despite this, Soni expressed her happiness with their current relationship, understanding Alia's need for privacy and supporting her journey as a parent.