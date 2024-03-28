Siddharth and Aditi Rao Flaunt Engagement Rings in First Post Amid Wedding Rumours

Hyderabad: Amid the rumours of actor Siddharth tying the nuptial knot with his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari, the Rang De Basanti actor on Thursday revealed that he and Aditi are engaged.

Rumours of a secret wedding between Aditi and Siddharth at Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Warnapathy's Srirangapur in Telangana made the rounds on the internet on Wednesday morning. Even at the Heeramandi date announcement event, the host confirmed the news of Aditi's absence, citing her marriage as the reason.

Aditi and Siddharth have now publicly announced their engagement by sharing a photo of their rings. Taking to Instagram, Aditi joyfully revealed the news with "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D," while Siddharth reciprocated with "She said yes."

Reacting to their posts, a fan commented, "Woohooo congratulations!" Another wrote, "This man won at life." Despite speculations, the couple clarified that they are engaged and not yet married.

Displaying their rings in a casual selfie, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who starred together in the 2021 Tamil-Telugu film Maha Samudram, fell in love during the project but kept their relationship under wraps.

Siddharth's 2023 Instagram post referring to Aditi as his "partner" sparked further rumours about their relationship. Prior to this, a dance video in February 2023 had already hinted at their romance, although they always preferred to maintain privacy regarding their relationship.

Speaking of their professional endeavours, Aditi is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, releasing on OTT on May 1, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal. On the other hand, Siddharth's recent project was Chithha, where he also served as a producer.