Siddharth and Aditi Rao Flaunt Engagement Rings in First Post Amid Wedding Rumours

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

She Said Yes: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Flaunt Engagement Rings in First Post Amid Wedding Rumours

Amid rumours of their wedding, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially confirmed that they are engaged. Displaying their rings in a post, the couple receives an outpouring of love and best wishes from their fans.

Hyderabad: Amid the rumours of actor Siddharth tying the nuptial knot with his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari, the Rang De Basanti actor on Thursday revealed that he and Aditi are engaged.

Rumours of a secret wedding between Aditi and Siddharth at Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Warnapathy's Srirangapur in Telangana made the rounds on the internet on Wednesday morning. Even at the Heeramandi date announcement event, the host confirmed the news of Aditi's absence, citing her marriage as the reason.

Aditi and Siddharth have now publicly announced their engagement by sharing a photo of their rings. Taking to Instagram, Aditi joyfully revealed the news with "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D," while Siddharth reciprocated with "She said yes."

Reacting to their posts, a fan commented, "Woohooo congratulations!" Another wrote, "This man won at life." Despite speculations, the couple clarified that they are engaged and not yet married.

Displaying their rings in a casual selfie, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who starred together in the 2021 Tamil-Telugu film Maha Samudram, fell in love during the project but kept their relationship under wraps.

Siddharth's 2023 Instagram post referring to Aditi as his "partner" sparked further rumours about their relationship. Prior to this, a dance video in February 2023 had already hinted at their romance, although they always preferred to maintain privacy regarding their relationship.

Speaking of their professional endeavours, Aditi is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, releasing on OTT on May 1, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal. On the other hand, Siddharth's recent project was Chithha, where he also served as a producer.

READ MORE

  1. Aditi Rao Hydari Skips Heeramandi Event; Host Confirms Wedding with Siddharth
  2. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Are Now Married! Actors Opt for Intimate Temple Wedding
  3. No! Siddharth Did not Call out Patriarchy on RCB WPL Celebration Video; X post falsely attributed to Actor

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.