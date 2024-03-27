Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Are Now Married! Actors Opt for Intimate Temple Wedding

Hyderabad: Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari reportedly got married today at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. Several local portals covered the news, confirming that the wedding took place at the temple. For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth have been living-in together before tying the knot on Wednesday. They fell in love while filming Maha Samudram (2021).

Aditi Rao's maternal grandfather was the final ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam. Their family worships at the well-known temple, hence the Padmaavat actor opted fort this temple as her wedding venue. The temple is centuries old and was founded in the 18th century. The wedding rites were reportedly done by purohits from Tamil Nadu as Siddharth hails from there. However, neither Siddharth nor Aditi Rao has published an official statement about the wedding.

Similar to their secret wedding, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari kept their relationship under wraps. Despite the fact that the couple is already married, their first photo together is yet to be released online. As per reports, the couple is planning to publicly declare their wedding soon. Meanwhile, fans of the two have flooded social media with greeting on their reported wedding.

On the professional front, Aditi will next appear in the silent film Gandhi Talks, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav. Aditi is also preparing to star in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness. On the other hand, Siddharth last appeared in the 2023 film Chithha, which he also produced. The film, directed by SU Arun Kumar, follows the narrative of a guy whose world falls after his adored niece goes missing. Chithha addresses the issue of child sexual abuse. The film is presently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Siddharth will also be seen in Shankar's Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film has been under production since 2019, but the pandemic and an accident on set in 2020 caused delays in its completion. The film's shoot is nearing completion, with only a few songs left to be recorded.