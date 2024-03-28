Aditi Rao Hydari Skips Heeramandi Event; Host Confirms Wedding with Siddharth

Hyderabad: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari skipped the date announcement event for her upcoming series Heermandi in Mumbai on Wednesday. The host of the revealed that the reason for her absence was her wedding to Siddharth. As per reports, Aditi and Siddharth, both actors, got married on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, reports of the couple being married circulated on social media, but neither of the celebrities or their managers confirmed the news.

However, their wedding was confirmed at the Heeramandi event in Mumbai. Aditi skipped the event, and Sachin Kumbhar, the evening's host, addressed her absence by stating that she got married the same day.

Kumbhar at upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's release date announcement event said: "Aditi is a vital part of Heeramandi, but she isn't here today for a reason: she got married. So we'll congratulate her from here. It's special for her since the cosmos is conspiring to bring everything together. All special events take place this evening," he stated.

The wedding was reportedly held at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district, with ceremonies performed by priests from Tamil Nadu, Siddharth's home state. For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth's love blossomed during the filming of Maha Samudram in 2021, their first movie together and since then they have subsequently appeared together at different events.

They attended Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh and made their red carpet debut as a couple during the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee in Mumbai last year. Talking about Heeraamandi, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. The show will begin streaming on Netflix on May 1.