'Not a Single Woman on the Street to Celebrate': Siddharth Calls out Patriarchy as RCB Wins WPL

Hyderabad: Actor Siddharth highlighted something ironic on his social media handle on Sunday evening. He criticized the prevalence of patriarchy in India, emphasizing the presence of men thronging the streets of Bengaluru to celebrate the victory of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women's team at the Women's Premier League (WPL). Several online users, however, failed to grasp his message.

Siddharth shared a video on X, capturing the jubilant scenes in Bengaluru as men rejoiced in RCB's win at the WPL. The crowd was jumping for joy as the women's team had acquired what the men's team could not for years. However, the actor noted the noticeable absence of women from the celebrations, underscoring the unequal freedom felt by men and women in expressing joy in public spaces.

In his post, he wrote, "A team of women won a tournament but not a single woman on the street to celebrate. A quintessential moment of patriarchy in India." When online users, unable to get what he was saying, questioned why men couldn't join in celebrating women's success. To this, the actor elaborated, "To clarify, the above tweet is about how public spaces in India are inaccessible for women, especially during the night time. The intent was to point out the irony in the inability of women to celebrate like men on the streets, even for an iconic instance of women's achievement."

Speaking about his professional endeavours, Siddharth last starred in the 2023 movie Chithha, produced by himself. The SU Arun Kumar directorial narrates the tale of a man whose life shatters when his beloved niece goes missing, confronting the issue of child sexual abuse. Siddharth will next feature in Shankar's Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, which has faced delays due to the pandemic and a mishap on set in 2020, is nearing completion, with only a few songs remaining to be shot.