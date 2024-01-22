Hyderabad: Today, January 22, witnessed the presence of renowned individuals from the realm of entertainment at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Upon the climax of the event, various pictures and videos from the occasion surfaced on social media. Among these visuals is a captivating photo featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, all graciously posing for a selfie.

Ram temple consecration: Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, and others in a picture worth a thousand words

The auspicious day of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the temple saw everyone adorned in traditional attire, looking resplendent. Alia chose a beautiful blue saree, while Katrina and Madhuri opted for golden and yellow sarees respectively. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, and Rajkumar Hirani were seen donning light-coloured kurtas.

Other actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher were also seen attending the event. Additionally, special guests from various domains such as cricket, cinema, saint society, politics, art, literature, and culture attended the ceremony. An impressive gathering of over 8,000 guests was invited to the grand temple ceremony. The responsibilities of leading the rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony were undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ram temple consecration: Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, and others in a picture worth a thousand words

The unveiling of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya was a significant moment. As the idol was revealed, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showered the temple premises with flower petals. The atmosphere was filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by devotees and guests throughout the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the Nagara architectural style. It stretches 380 feet in length from east to west, 250 feet in width, and reaches a height of 161 feet. The temple stands firmly supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors. The intricately sculpted pillars and walls of the temple showcase depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the idol of the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (known as Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

READ MORE

WATCH | 'Speechless' Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal in tears after Ram Mandir inauguration

Mahesh Babu, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, others react to Ram Lalla Pran Prathishtha

WATCH | Ayushmann, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina regale in divinity as Ram Lalla's idol unveiled