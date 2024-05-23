Punjab: Sachin Pilot Seeks Votes for Congress Candidate Warring in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday urged the people of Ludhiana to entrust party candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring with the responsibility of representing their aspirations in Parliament. Reflecting on the significance of the upcoming election, Pilot emphasised the need to hold the incumbent government accountable for its decade-long tenure, citing issues of inflation, unemployment, and corruption.

He was addressing an election rally in favour of Congress candidate and Punjab Congress president Warring here. "In our manifesto, we have promised to provide Rs 1,00,000 annually to underprivileged families to combat the burden of inflation," said Pilot, underlining the Congress' commitment to addressing the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

Criticising the BJP's campaign "rhetoric" and highlighting their "diversionary tactics" from pressing issues affecting the populace, he said, "The BJP has been making empty promises across all platforms. However, when asked about development, they shift the conversation to topics like Hindu-Muslim relations, temple-mosque issues, mangalsutra, and India-Pakistan matters."

"They avoid discussing crucial issues such as roads, electricity, youth, business, inflation, employment, and investment. Not a single BJP leader has committed to reducing inflation if they return to power, despite their 2014 slogans of 'mehangayi dayan maar gayi' aimed at the Congress government," he said.

"This election marks an opportunity for transformative change," asserted Pilot. Expressing confidence in Warring's victory, Pilot underscored the broader objective of the INDIA bloc against the BJP, emphasising the "pivotal" role of the opposition in a democratic framework. He urged citizens across demographics to rally behind the Congress, safeguarding the democratic ethos of the nation.

Pilot reiterated the Congress' poll promises, including legalising minimum support price and providing jobs for the youth in the central government. He pointed out that people are familiar with the Congress manifesto but haven't even bothered to read the BJP's, as they will not fall for empty promises again.

Despite the BJP's claims of making India "Congress Mukt," they forget that the Congress is the largest opposition party in India, he said. In a democracy, the opposition is as important as the government in power, he said. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab will be held on June 1.