Beat the Heat With This Ice Jacket Amid Soaring Temperatures

New Delhi: Soaring temperatures are breaking records in many cities in the country and the world. A Gurugram-based company has found a solution for it. The company, Pluss Advanced Technologies, has made a lightweight jacket that can provide a cooling sensation to the wearer. It is designed to maintain optimal thermal comfort for the body for up to eight hours at an ambient temperature lower than 40 degrees Celsius.

Managing Director of Pluss Advanced Technologies Samit Jain explains how to beat the heat by wearing an ice jacket while speaking to ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla (ETV Bharat)

The Managing Director of Pluss Advanced Technologies, Samit Jain, shared exclusively with ETV Bharat that their company has recently introduced wearable technology designed for personal thermal comfort. This innovative technology can be worn by workers and individuals, who spend a significant amount of time outdoors, including those in construction sites, mines, furnaces, shop floors, delivery services, insurance assessments and field sales. He also noted that these jackets could be beneficial for police and military personnel.

Protection from heat stress-related injuries

The company claims that the Brrf-Pluss wearable solution aims to protect the workforce from heat stress-related injuries and fatigue during hot temperatures. The wearable cooling technology has been designed to offer two options. The first design maintains optimal thermal comfort for the body for up to eight hours at an ambient temperature lower than 40 degrees Celsius. The solution consists of an inner vest that houses a pouch containing Phase Change Materials (PCM) and an outer jacket connected to a pair of small ventilation fans powered by a portable Li-ion battery pack. The complete kit weighs just under 500 grams.

Whereas the second design maintains optimal thermal comfort for the body for up to eight hours at an ambient temperature higher than 40 degrees Celsius. The solution consists of an inner vest that houses four pouches containing Phase Change Materials (PCM), and an outer jacket connected to a pair of small ventilation fans powered by a portable Li-ion battery pack. The complete kit weighs just below two kilograms.

Samit Jain stated that the Brrf-PLUSS wearable cooling tech is based on Phase Change Materials technology that can maintain a temperature gradient of up to 20°C lower than the ambient temperature. The Phase Change Materials (PCM) pouches for the Brrf-Pluss jackets can be easily recharged by placing them in a refrigerator. He mentioned that a conventional refrigerator or commercial cooler maintaining a temperature of +10 degrees Celsius is sufficient to recharge the packs. Pluss Advanced Technologies is currently conducting several pilots with organisations in the high-temperature manufacturing domain, as well as engineering and contracting companies. The cost of the entire set (jacket + vest + PCM pouches) is Rs 6,000. As of now, the company is focusing solely on the B2B segment, but it will soon be available to regular consumers through its website and other channels.