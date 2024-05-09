ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raayan First Single Adangaadha Asuran: Watch Dhanush's Electrifying Dance Moves

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Raayan First Single Adangaadha Asuran: Watch Dhanush's Electrifying Dance Moves
The makers of the upcoming film Raayan have released its first single Adangaadha Asuran(Photo: Instagram - Sun Pictures)

The makers of the upcoming film Raayan released its first single Adangaadha Asuran, composed by AR Rahman. The song showcases Dhanush's intense character and has been released in multiple languages.

Hyderabad: Dhanush's highly anticipated film Raayan is set to hit the silver screens this June, and the excitement has just been heightened with the release of its first single titled Adangaadha Asuran. This electrifying track, written and sung by Dhanush himself, is composed by the legendary AR Rahman. The song is sure to get audiences pumped up.

On Thursday, production house Sun Pictures took to social media and dropped a poster of the film featuring Dhanush and wrote in the caption, "#AdangaathaAsuran oda aattam aarambam! #RaayanFirstSingle out now! #Raayan in cinemas from June 2024!"

The lyrical video song Adangaadha Asuran has already generated immense buzz, offering a glimpse into the film's energetic and captivating story. Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, the video features Dhanush dancing alongside hundreds of dancers, showcasing some intense moves. The song has not only raised expectations for the film but also provided a sneak peek into Dhanush's intense character.

In addition to the Tamil version, Adangaadha Asuran has also been released in Telugu and Hindi, hinting at the film's grand pan-Indian release on June 13. The makers have confirmed the release date and fans can expect the teaser to drop soon.

The film, which marks Dhanush's second directorial boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan, all of whom are set to play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated movie

