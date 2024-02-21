SJ Suryah's First Look from Dhanush Starrer and Directorial Raayan Out

After Raayan's first look poster featuring Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan, the makers of the upcoming movie have now revealed the first look of SJ Suryah. The film, bankrolled by Sun Pictures, marks Dhanush's second directorial venture.

Hyderabad: Makers of the eagerly awaited film Raayan have unveiled the first look of SJ Suryah after revealing the film's first look poster featuring Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, this film serves as Dhanush's second directorial venture.

On Wednesday, production house Sun Pictures took to social media and dropped the first-look poster of SJ Suryah, who is seen in a contemplative pose seated inside an open cargo container. The new poster of Raayan presents a monochromatic image of SJ Suryah, setting an introspective tone. Sharing the first look of the actor, the production house wrote in the caption, "Introducing @iam__sjsuryah from the world of #Raayan."

Raayan, a Sun Pictures production, stands as Dhanush's 50th cinematic endeavour as an actor and his second directorial project after Pa Paandi, which was released in 2017. Set as a gangster action film, Raayan features Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan reportedly portraying siblings hailing from north Chennai.

The film, which was officially announced in January last year, was initially titled D50 as Dhanush's 50th leading role. Production commenced in July 2023, predominantly in Chennai, culminating by the end of December. The creative team behind the film includes AR Rahman for music, Om Prakash for cinematography, Jacki for production design, Prasanna GK for editing, and Peter Hein for action choreography.

