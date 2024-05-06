Raayan: Makers of Dhanush Starrer confirm Release Date; First Single to Drop Soon

Hyderabad: Dhanush's forthcoming movie Raayan is generating significant buzz as one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. Touted as an action thriller, the film has received widespread acclaim since its announcement. Although there were previous reports about the release of the film's first song, no corroboration was provided. However, on Monday, the makers finally confirmed that the first single of the film will be released on May 9.

Taking to Instagram, production house Sun Pictures shared a thrilling poster of Dhanush announcing the release date of the film's first single and wrote, "It's time to raise D volume #RaayanFirstSingle ARRiving on 9th May. #Raayan in cinemas from June 2024." The poster depicts Dhanush seated on bricks engulfed by flames, with a towering statue of Ravana looming in the background. Behind him, a crowd stands with raised hands. Dhanush's attire in the poster is entirely black, adding to the scene's intensity.

Raayan, which marks Dhanush's second directorial film, is gearing up for a grand release on June 13, 2024. The movie boasts an impressive lineup of actors, including SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Saravanan in pivotal roles.

Rumours are also circulating about Nithya Menen's special appearance in the film, which would mark her second collaboration with Dhanush after their successful 2022 film Thiruchitrambalam. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Raayan's music has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman.