Dhanush's Second Directorial Raayan Teaser Expected to Coincide with Tamil New Year

Actor Dhanush's upcoming film Raayan is currently in the post-production phase. The teaser for the film is expected to drop around Tamil New Year.

Hyderabad: South actor Dhanush is currently engaged in his second directorial venture Raayan, which is in the post-production phase. The upcoming movie has been generating excitement among fans and the film's release date is yet to be officially announced by the makers. However, there are strong indications circulating on social media that the teaser for Raayan will likely coincide with the Tamil New Year. This teaser is expected to reveal details about the film's release.

Initially, scheduled for a June release, Raayan is now facing a potential scheduling conflict with Kamal Haasan and Shankar's much-anticipated project Indian 2, which has already secured the same release date. It remains to be seen whether the makers of Raayan will proceed as planned or opt for a different release date.

Starring Dhanush in the lead role, Raayan also features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Nithya Menen, Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali. Set against the backdrop of North Chennai, this film is said to be a gripping gangster drama. The recently revealed first-look poster has piqued the audience's interest. Musical maestro AR Rahman is on board to compose the score for Raayan, which is slated for a nationwide release.

In addition to his directorial venture, Dhanush is also busy with his upcoming romantic drama Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. Furthermore, he is set to appear in Shekhar Kammula's Kubera and the biopic of the legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

