Rashmika Mandanna Shares Update on Future Films Pushpa 2, Chhava on 'No Filter Neha'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Update on Future Films Pushpa 2, Chhava on 'No Filter Neha'

Rashmika Mandanna, who graced her presence in Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha, gives updates on her upcoming projects. She talks about Pushpa 2, Chhava, The Girlfriend, and an untitled project with Dhanush in the show.

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna made an appearance on the sixth season of No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. The show, which has been attracting considerable attention, has already featured top celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon. During her time on the show, Rashmika shared details about her upcoming projects.

Following her success in the movie Animal, Rashmika Mandanna has garnered fame in the Bollywood industry as well. The actor has a diverse range of projects lined up in various languages. On the show, she delved into her professional journey and discussed the status of her ongoing endeavours.

Among her upcoming releases, Rashmika mentioned that she has wrapped up the shoot for Chhava in Hindi, and is currently working on Pushpa 2. The actor further stated that she has The Girlfriend, a captivating Telugu project, in the pipeline, and is also set to start shooting a movie with Dhanush.

In addition to her current commitments, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to finish filming for the highly-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi. Apart from this, she is also part of Chhava with Vicky Kaushal, The Girlfriend in Telugu, and an untitled project featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, audiences can anticipate engaging discussions and unfiltered charisma on No Filter Neha Season 6, promising a more significant and candid experience this season. New episodes will be available every Thursday on JioTV.

READ MORE

  1. Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse of Her Birthday Week - Pic Inside
  2. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Important Update Tomorrow; Fans Super Excited
  3. Vijay Deverakonda Opens up on Wedding Plans, Says 'I Want to Be a Father'

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.