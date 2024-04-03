Rashmika Mandanna Shares Update on Future Films Pushpa 2, Chhava on 'No Filter Neha'

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna made an appearance on the sixth season of No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. The show, which has been attracting considerable attention, has already featured top celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon. During her time on the show, Rashmika shared details about her upcoming projects.

Following her success in the movie Animal, Rashmika Mandanna has garnered fame in the Bollywood industry as well. The actor has a diverse range of projects lined up in various languages. On the show, she delved into her professional journey and discussed the status of her ongoing endeavours.

Among her upcoming releases, Rashmika mentioned that she has wrapped up the shoot for Chhava in Hindi, and is currently working on Pushpa 2. The actor further stated that she has The Girlfriend, a captivating Telugu project, in the pipeline, and is also set to start shooting a movie with Dhanush.

Meanwhile, audiences can anticipate engaging discussions and unfiltered charisma on No Filter Neha Season 6, promising a more significant and candid experience this season.