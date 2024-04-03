Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse of Her Birthday Week - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to celebrate her birthday, which promises to be exceptionally memorable this year due to exciting updates on her upcoming projects. In just a couple of days, the Animal actor will be marking her special day. On Wednesday, she shared a few glimpses on her social media handle, capturing her journey to a resort, nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of a wildlife park.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

Taking to Instagram Story, Rashmika dropped a video accompanied by a white heart emoji and a sticker that had "It's My Birthday Week" written on it. She shared a picture of a peacock and wrote, "Saw this beautyy....wow (sic)," followed by another picture and penned, "Looked up and saw the most beautiful canopy of trees (sic)."

This year, Rashmika Mandanna's birthday will be particularly noteworthy as the much-awaited teaser of her upcoming movie The Girlfriend will be unveiled on April 5. Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five different languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Interestingly, Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film The Family Star is scheduled for release on her birthday. During a recent promotional event, Vijay was asked about the selection of this date, to which he responded that it coincides with the holiday season. When the connection to Rashmika's birthday was pointed out, Vijay remarked, "Yes, it's Rashmika's birthday. I think it will be lucky for us." This statement has added fuel to the speculations surrounding their rumoured relationship.

Regarding Rashmika's professional endeavours, in addition to The Girlfriend, she will also star in the action-packed drama Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun and in the movie Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal.