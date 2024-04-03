Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse of Her Birthday Week - Pics Inside

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Here's How Rashmika Mandanna Kickstarted Her Birthday Week

Rashmika Mandanna is turning a year older on April 5. Ahead of her 28th birthday, Rashmika shares a glimpse of birthday week on social media.

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to celebrate her birthday, which promises to be exceptionally memorable this year due to exciting updates on her upcoming projects. In just a couple of days, the Animal actor will be marking her special day. On Wednesday, she shared a few glimpses on her social media handle, capturing her journey to a resort, nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of a wildlife park.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story
Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

Taking to Instagram Story, Rashmika dropped a video accompanied by a white heart emoji and a sticker that had "It's My Birthday Week" written on it. She shared a picture of a peacock and wrote, "Saw this beautyy....wow (sic)," followed by another picture and penned, "Looked up and saw the most beautiful canopy of trees (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story
Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

This year, Rashmika Mandanna's birthday will be particularly noteworthy as the much-awaited teaser of her upcoming movie The Girlfriend will be unveiled on April 5. Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five different languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story
Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

Interestingly, Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film The Family Star is scheduled for release on her birthday. During a recent promotional event, Vijay was asked about the selection of this date, to which he responded that it coincides with the holiday season. When the connection to Rashmika's birthday was pointed out, Vijay remarked, "Yes, it's Rashmika's birthday. I think it will be lucky for us." This statement has added fuel to the speculations surrounding their rumoured relationship.

Regarding Rashmika's professional endeavours, in addition to The Girlfriend, she will also star in the action-packed drama Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun and in the movie Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal.

READ MORE

  1. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Important Update Tomorrow; Fans Super Excited
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Opens up on Wedding Plans, Says 'I Want to Be a Father'
  3. Mark the Date! Pushpa: The Rule Teaser Likely to Drop on Allu Arjun's Birthday
Last Updated :18 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.