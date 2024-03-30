Vijay Deverakonda Opens up on Wedding Plans, Says 'I Want to Be a Father'

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda has confirmed his intentions for a love marriage and expressed his desire to embrace fatherhood. Despite long-standing rumors surrounding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, neither party has publicly acknowledged or refuted these speculations.

During a promotional event for his upcoming Tamil Nadu movie, The Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda shared insights into his marital aspirations when questioned by a reporter. He candidly expressed his wish to marry and start a family, underlining his preference for a love-based union. However, he also asserted his desire to prolong his bachelorhood before settling down.

"I also want to get married and become a father," said Vijay Deverakonda. The actor said he would opt for a love-based union while stressing the importance of parental approval for his future partner.

This revelation coincides with ongoing rumors linking Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna romantically. Despite speculation, Vijay remained tight-lipped during a recent interview, choosing instead to highlight his close bond with family members.

Responding to inquiries about his romantic relationships, Vijay sidestepped discussions regarding Rashmika and diverting the topic, the actor said, "Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship."

Earlier this year, their joint trip to the Maldives fueled anticipation of an impending marriage announcement. However, Vijay clarified that no such plans were imminent, dispelling rumors of an engagement or marriage ceremony. "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years," remarked Vijay, addressing the persistent speculation surrounding his personal life.

Despite the continued speculation, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has explicitly addressed their relationship status in public. The duo has collaborated on two films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).