Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Important Update Tomorrow; Fans Super Excited

Hyderabad: Excitement over Icon Star Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa 2: The Rule unfolds as the movie makers made an announcement on social media keeping fans waiting with excitement. The film was directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadish and others are playing important roles in the movie while the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on August 15, 2024.

Mythri Movie Makers, a production house, has underlined that some major updates are underway over the Pushpa 2, which is going to launch on April 2, 2024. Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. While everyone is waiting eagerly for the film, it has now been disclosed that the movie makers are planning to launch the film’s teaser soon.

Media reports say that Pushpa 2’s teaser will be unveiled on April 8 i.e.; to mark Allu Arjun’s birthday. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this, but the update left the fans super excited.

It may be recalled that in 2023, the first look poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 was also released. In the poster, the star was seen attired in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red.

Recently, Rashmika shared that the film will be “bigger” than ever. “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, but in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film."

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Mark The Date! Pushpa: The Rule Teaser Likely To Drop On Allu Arjun's Birthday