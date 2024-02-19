Dhanush's D50 Is Raayan: First Look Poster of Film Out!

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film D50, starring Dhanush in the lead role, got an official title, Raayan. Along with the title, the makers also unveiled the movie's first look on Monday. The film, bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, marks Dhanush's second directorial venture. Apart from Dhanush, other actors in the film include S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Nithya Menen, and Kalidas Jayaram in significant roles.

Taking to social media, production house Sun Pictures shared the film's first-look poster, which featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan. The poster showcased Dhanush standing in front of what seems to be a food truck. All three of them could be seen in aprons, indicating they were chefs, with Dhanush's apron stained with what appeared to be blood. They were also carrying skewers and knives in their hands.

Dropping the poster, the production house wrote in the caption, "#D50 is #Raayan," followed by a fire emoji. Reacting to the poster, a fan wrote, "Let him cook." Another commented, "Dhanush Anna (followed by fire emojis)."

Initially titled D50 as Dhanush's 50th leading role, the movie was officially announced in January 2023. The film's shoot kick-started in July 2023, predominantly filmed in Chennai, and drawing to a close by December. The movie's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with Om Prakash in charge of cinematography, and Prasanna GK took on editing duties.

Dhanush last graced the silver screen in the period drama Captain Miller, released around Sankranti alongside a plethora of other movies like HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, Mission: Chapter 1, Naa Saami Ranga, and Saindhav.