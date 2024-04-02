Producer Dhananjayan Clears the Air on Suriya Starrer Kanguva's First Single Release

Hyderabad: The highly awaited upcoming Tamil film Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role, is set to hit the silver screens in 10 Indian languages. Progress is solid in the post-production phase, assuring a grand release on a festival day this year. Fans are eager for an update as a new month enters, especially anticipating the launch of the first single.

In response to rumours regarding the release of the first single from the movie, producer Dhananjayan, who is close to the film's makers, urged against spreading unverified news on social media. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Dhananjayan wrote, "Please don’t spread news on your own. This is not true. Please follow official handle @KanguvaTheMovie to get updates please. (sic)" So, it appears that the impending update on Kanguva might be delayed.

A few weeks ago, the makers of Kanguva revealed the teaser, eliciting great anticipation among viewers with Suriya's impactful portrayal and the commendable technical craftsmanship of the period drama. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva is touted to be a fantasy action drama that was set 500 years ago.

Apart from Suriya, the movie features Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in key roles alongside other notable actors including Natarajan Subramaniam, and Jagapathi Babu. While Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music, Vetri is in charge of cinematography. The editing is done by Nishadh Yusuf. Produced collaboratively by Studio Green and UV Creations, the movie is made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore.