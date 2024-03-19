Kanguva Teaser Out: Suriya and Bobby Deol's Action Drama is 'Pure Goosebumps'

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming period action drama film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Bankrolled by Green Studio and directed by Siva, Kanguva is one of the most highly awaited movies of 2024.

Following the overwhelmingly positive reception to the glimpse and character posters, the newly released teaser has further intensified the excitement surrounding the movie.